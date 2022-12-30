PM hosts historical witnesses from People’s Public Security force
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 30 had a meeting with historical witnesses from the People’s Public Security force, who directly engaged in the struggle against sabotage war and espionage activities during the resistance war against the US.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (third from R, first row) and the historical witnesses from the People's Public Security force at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Colonel, Hero of the People's Armed Forces of Vietnam Nguyen Tri Phuong, who is former Director of the provincial Public Security Department of Quang Binh province, and Major General Trinh Xuan Thu, former Director of the Public Security Department of Thanh Hoa province, recalled memories during the struggle against sabotage war and espionage activities during the resistance war against the US.
Addressing the meeting, PM Chinh highlighted the strong performance of the People’s Public Security force over the past 77 years, winning trust from the Party, State and people.
He underlined the contributions and sacrifice by public security officers and soldiers to the success of the struggle, contributing to the victory of the revolution for the national liberation and reunification under the leadership of the Party.
The PM noted that in more than 10 years from 1961 to 1972, Vietnam, with the core role played by the People’s Public Security force, detected and arrested hundreds of spy and commando teams.
With the bravery, wisdom and ingenuity and a strong spirit of overcoming difficulties, the People's Public Security force won this arduous battlefield, contributing to the bankruptcy of the enemy's espionage war, he said.
Inheriting and promoting this glorious tradition, the People’s Public Security force has continued to make important contributions to the national construction and defence, fulfilling all assigned tasks, monitoring the situation to avoid being inactive in any circumstances, and actively engaging in preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena, he said.
The Party and State highly appreciate, recognise and are proud of the great achievements of the People’s Public Security force through periods, he affirmed.
PM Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)He said that in the time to come, the tasks are heavy for the force, requiring it to promote solidarity and consensus, overcome all difficulties and challenges, and become more creative to achieve more attainments and make more contributions to the national construction and defence.
The PM expressed his hope that the historical witnesses will continue to actively join the movement of all people engaging in the protection of national security.
Their contributions to the nation are always remembered and respected by the Party, State, the People’s Public Security Force and the people, he said./.