Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Prak Nguon Hong (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 29 met with outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Prak Nguon Hong, lauding his contributions to developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.The host leader highlighted regular all-level delegation exchanges between the two countries over the past time and the bilateral trade, which is expected to increase from more than 4.7 billion USD in 2018 to over 5 billion USD this year.The two countries have completed up to 84 percent of the workload in land border demarcation and marker planting, and are promptly preparing for the signing of two legal documents acknowledging the outcomes, he said.Their tourism cooperation is also developing strongly, helping to enhance mutual understanding and promote the traditional friendship between the two peoples, PM Phuc added.He applauded the ambassador for his contributions to boosting collaboration between Vietnamese and Cambodian ministries, agencies and localities, people-to-people exchanges, as well as multilateral external activities in Vietnam.For his part, Prak Nguon Hong expressed his delight at the strong development of the bilateral ties and pledged that he, in any new position, will contribute more to the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation.-VNA