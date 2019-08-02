Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and head of the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam Bruno Angelet (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received head of the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam Bruno Angelet, who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure, in Hanoi on August 2.At the reception, PM Phuc praised the outgoing diplomat’s effective contributions to enhancing the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the EU, particularly the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) last June.Considering the bloc a top partner of Vietnam in economy, trade-investment, and development cooperation, the Government leader believed the early ratification of the two pacts will bring many benefits to the people. He stated Vietnam will spare no efforts for the best implementation of the agreements.Regarding a number of issues the EU is attentive to, including labour, sustainable fishery development, and the rights and interests of enterprises and investment, PM Phuc suggested both sides continue relevant discussions, stressing the Vietnamese Government always works to fulfill its international commitments.He said Vietnam wishes to receive EU’s close collaboration during its tenures as the Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.For his part, Angelet said while in Vietnam, he witnessed the country’s significant changes, and lauded its development potential.He affirmed the EU wants to boost ties with Vietnam and other ASEAN member states.The diplomat added that Vietnam is an ASEAN member country that has signed the largest number of agreements and cooperation programmes with the EU and has the highest number of students studying in the bloc.Highlighting the openness of Vietnamese leaders, he said Vietnam and the EU should focus on carrying out their signed collaboration programmes and frameworks.The EU wants to work closely with Vietnam across different fields and support the country’s integration strategy, Angelet stated.Phuc said he believes that in any positions, the diplomat will always be a good friend and supporter of Vietnam and continue contributing to the relations between Vietnam and the EU.-VNA