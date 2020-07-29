Business Dung Quat Oil Refinery ready for post-COVID-19 recovery phase Despite being hit hard by falling oil prices and COVID-19 in the first half of 2020, the Dung Quat Oil Refinery maintained operations via various means and is now ready for the recovery phase in the second half of the year.

Business Service charges lowered for local securities trading The Ministry of Finance will maintain low service charges for investors and companies when trading securities products until June 30, 2021.

Business Consumer price index up 0.4 percent in July The national consumer price index (CPI) in July grew by 0.4 percent against June and 3.39 percent year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on July 29.

Business Administrative reforms crucial to capitalisation of EVFTA: dialogue Reforming administrative procedures and improving infrastructure quality are decisive factors in capitalising on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), heard a dialogue between officials of Ho Chi Minh City and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on July 28.