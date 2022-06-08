Politics Vietnam’s Quang Nam, Laos’s Sekong provinces move to tighten links Secretary of the provincial Party Committee of central Quang Nam province Phan Viet Cuong on June 8 held a meeting with a visiting delegation from Laos’s Sekong province led by the Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong, Leklai Sivilay.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 8.

Politics Finance Ministry to propose further fuel duty cut The Ministry of Finance is considering to put forward another proposal for further fuel duty cut, Minister Ho Duc Phoc told the 15th National Assembly during its third sitting in Hanoi on June 8 amid concerns over soaring fuel prices.

Politics Minister proposes solutions for agriculture at NA’s hearing session National Assembly deputies raised questions on basic, strategic and urgent issues that are drawing attention of voters and people, especially farmers, to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said following a Q&A session for the minister on June 8.