World Indonesia considers visa waivers for 20 countries, territories The Indonesian government is considering granting visa-free entry to nationals of 20 countries and territories, aiming to attract more foreign visitors and promote economic growth.

World Thailand’s consumer confidence reaches 45-month high Thailand's consumer confidence rose for a fourth straight month in November, hitting the highest level in 45 months, driven largely by the government's policies to reduce the cost of living and economic stimulus measures.

World ADB approves 200-million-USD loan for Philippine infrastructure projects The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on December 8 that it has approved a loan of 200 million USD to support the Philippines in delivering high-quality, inclusive, climate-resilient, and low-carbon public infrastructure.

World Experts warn of year-end rise in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia, Thailand Malaysian Health Minister Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa on December 8 warned that there is an increase in cases of COVID-19 reported globally, including in Malaysia, in line with the trend that occurs at the end of each year.