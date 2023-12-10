PM Hun Manet’s Vietnam visit to bring great benefits to Cambodian people: scholar
The official visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet from November 11-12 will bring about great benefits to Cambodian people, according to an article on Cambodia’s Domrey News website.
In the article, scholar Uch Leang, Deputy Director of the Department of Asian, African, and Middle-East Studies under the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC), wrote that this will be the second foreign official visit by Hun Manet as Cambodian PM.
The trip is of significance as it will further enhance the two countries’ fine relationship in the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, long-term sustainability”.
The scholar also reiterated the Cambodian PM’s meetings with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and PM Pham Minh Chinh at recent regional and international forums, as well as his meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang.
The article quoted the November 7 press release by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation introducing the schedule of PM Hun Manet's trip, affirming that the official visit will further deepen the long-standing relationship between the two countries and their close cooperation in the fields of politics, security, socio-economy and culture.
According to scholar Uch Leang, through this trip, the traditional Cambodia-Vietnam friendship will continue to be nurtured at the government level, among leaders at all levels and people from all walks of life, especially youths./.