Politics France, Germany to help Vietnamese court system with personnel training Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh has suggested the French Court of Cassation make judges and experts involved in online training sessions for Vietnamese judges.

Politics UN Human Rights Council adopts Vietnam-initiated resolution on human rights, climate change A resolution on human rights and climate change drafted by Vietnam in coordination with Bangladesh and the Philippines has been adopted at the 50th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Politics Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership develops fruitfully: minister The comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US has developed fruitfully and substantively in recent years, Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment has said.

Politics Condolences to Angola over death of former President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a message of condolences to his Angolan counterpart João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço over the death of former President José Eduardo dos Santos.