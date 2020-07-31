Society Vietnam Airlines and “special flight” bringing Vietnamese home A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese citizens previously living in Equatorial Guinea landed safely at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport a couple of days ago.

Society 37 hours on flight from Equatorial Guinea bringing Vietnamese citizens home “We’re about to go home” was something Vietnam Airlines’ flight attendants said repeatedly to Vietnamese citizens on a flight from Equatorial Guinea a couple of days ago.

Society Oil-gas industry enhances education-popularisation work Throughout the course of development of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, education-popularisation work has always received due attention, helping encouraging and fostering patriotism and work dedication among generations of engineers, workers and other employees in the industry.