Politics NA Standing Committee to consider important issues at 17th session The 17th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on November 28 will discuss the allocation of remaining development investment capital for the three national target programmes.

Politics NA Chairman’s trip boosts ties with Cambodia, Philippines, ASEAN inter-parliamentary collaboration National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Cambodia, attendance in the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly, and official trip to the Philippines from November 19 to 25 have contributed importantly to fostering Vietnam’s cooperation with Cambodia and the Philippines, and ASEAN inter-parliamentary collaboration.

Politics Seventh Vietnam-Laos political consultation held in Hanoi The seventh Vietnam-Laos political consultation took place in Hanoi on November 25 under the co-chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu and his Lao counterpart Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune.