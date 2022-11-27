PM inspects infrastructure projects in HCM City
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway project (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 27 inspected a number of infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City, including the expansion of Binh Hung waste treatment plant, the construction of Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway and the upgrading of National Highway 50.
The project to expand Binh Hung waste treatment plant, which has a total investment of over 2 trillion VND (80.74 million USD), aims to raise the plant’s daily capacity from 141,000 cu.m currently to 469,000 cu.m.
The project is expected to better treat wastewater released by about 2 million people in six central districts of the city and settle pollution in Tau Hu, Ben Nghe, Doi and Te canals.
Currently, the project has been completed by 98%. It is scheduled to be put into official operation on April 30, 2023 after three months of trial run.
After the expansion, the plant will become one of the five largest wastewater treatment plants in Southeast Asia. It only requires 50 workers to ensure its operation.
PM Chinh asked HCM City to review all aspects of the project, with special attention to the wastewater collection system, preventing untreated water from being discharged to the environment.
It is necessary to apply the latest technologies in the plant to enhance the treatment efficiency, increase the level of automation and minimise the number of workers, he said.
PM Pham Minh Chinh visits the site of Binh Hung waste treatment plant (Photo: VNA)The PM also requested contractors work closely with the investor and the city to speed up the progress of the project, ensuring the highest quality and no corruption in the implementation process.
Inspecting the Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway project and the other to construct and expand National Highway 50, PM Chinh stressed that the two play an important role in socio-economic development of the city and regional localities. Therefore, they must be invested in a long-term, synchronous and modern manner, he said.
The Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway has a total length of 57.8km and an investment of 31.32 trillion VND (1.26 billion USD). Its construction started in 2014. Currently, it is facing a number of legal and financial difficulties.
Meanwhile, the National Highway 50 expansion project will be implemented on a 6.92-km section in Binh Chanh district, using nearly 1.5 trillion VND (60.55 million USD). The project is expected to be completed in 2024. Currently, ground clearance work is underway.
PM Chinh asked the city to promptly complete ground clearance for the project and ensure the high quality of resettlement areas.
The Government leader also requested relevant ministries, agencies and localities to work together to deal with difficulties facing the two projects and propose solutions to issues beyond their authority.
He underscored the need to speed up the investment procedure processing and the selection of contractors./.