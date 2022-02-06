Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the construction of My Thuan – Can Tho expressway and My Thuan 2 bridge on February 6.



The 23km My Thuan – Can Tho expressway passes through five towns and districts of the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap and Vinh Long. Built at a total cost of over 4.82 trillion VND (209.5 million USD), it is expected to be basically completed this year and put into operation next year.



He asked the two provinces to ensure site clearance for contractors and complete the project one quarter ahead of schedule with guaranteed quality.



At the construction site of My Thuan 2 bridge as part of the Eastern North-South Expressway Project, he also asked contractors to complete the project three months ahead of schedule to bring benefits to residents.



The PM asked local authorities to offer all possible support for contractors, especially in vaccination for workers.



The 6.61km bridge is built at a total cost of over 5 trillion VND. Its construction began on March 16, 2020 and is due to be finished next year./.