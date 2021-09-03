Society National Day celebrated in Spain The Vietnamese Embassy in Spain on September 1 organised a ceremony to mark Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2), drawing the participation of all embassy staff, the Vietnamese Honourary Consul in Sevilla, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Madrid.

Society President Ho Chi Minh bust erected in New Delhi A bust of Vietnam’s late President Ho Chi Minh was erected in New Delhi on September 1 on the occasion of the Southeast Asian nation’s 76th National Day (September 2).

Society Google marks Vietnam's National Day with national flag doodle A new animated image of Vietnam's national flag is being featured on the Google search on the country's National Day – September 2.

Society August Revolution and National Day: Glorious historical milestone for Vietnam The autumn of 1945 forever marked a brilliant milestone in Vietnam’s history of national construction and defence. Under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnamese people rose up in the great August Revolution, throwing off the yoke of colonialism and feudalism to seize power and establish the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the first state for farmers and workers in