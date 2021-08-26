Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Cat Lai ward, Thu Duc city (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, inspected pandemic prevention and control work in several areas in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26.

Visiting the concentrated quarantine facility at Thach My Loi Secondary School in Thu Duc city, PM Chinh underscored the importance of giving residents’ access to medical services in the fastest and most effective manner.

With the motto “Each commune and ward is a fortress, each citizen is a soldier” in the fight against the pandemic, the grassroots authorities need to urge and instruct people to follow the Government’s regulations on pandemic prevention and control, he stressed.

At a boarding house in Thu Duc city, the PM inspected the communication system via a hotline that offers medical and social welfare support to residents. He asked communal and ward authorities to increase more communication methods to facilitate public access to support services when necessary.

Inspecting an urgent social welfare providing area in Cat Lai ward and a quarantine facility for F1 cases of Saigon Newport Corporation, PM Chinh urged local armed forces to fully grasp their tasks and work closely with the army to fight the pandemic like fighting the enemy.

PM Pham Minh Chinh in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Visiting and giving encouragement to workers and volunteers at Co.opXtra goods trade and distribution centre in Hiep Binh Chanh ward, Thu Duc city, HCM City's authorities were asked to ensure sufficient and regular supply of goods and necessities for residents, and instruct them to follow social distancing measures.

Later on the same day, the Government leader also checked the pandemic prevention and control work at a nursing centre for the homeless in Thu Duc city./.