Politics Vietnam supports all efforts to promote disarmament Assistant to Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of supporting all efforts to accelerate disarmament of weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapon, at a recent plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva.

Politics Friendship Order presented to Finland-Vietnam Friendship Association President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga handed over the Friendship Order, presented by State President Nguyen Phu Trong, to the Finland - Vietnam Friendship Association (FVFA) at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 6.

Politics Vietnam, Russia seek ways to enhance bilateral ties Vietnam and Russia sought measures to step up their bilateral ties, and discussed regional and international issues of share concern during their 11th strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence and security in Hanoi on March 6.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh receives Russian deputy foreign minister Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on March 6 received First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov, who is in Hanoi to attend the 11th strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence and security between the two countries.