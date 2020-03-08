PM inspects progress of Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway
Tien Giang (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 8 made a field trip to the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway in Phu Nhuan commune, Cai Lay district, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.
The PM was reported that land clearance for the build-operate-transfer (BOT) project has been basically completed and 35 percent of the workload has been fulfilled.
As much as 790 billion VND (nearly 34 million USD) out of the total investment capital of nearly 12.7 trillion VND (545 million USD) is expected to be disbursed in the first quarter of 2020.
The 51.1 km expressway is projected to open to traffic in December this year.
PM Phuc lauded Tien Giang province – the project’s main investor, contractors and relevant agencies for their efforts in land clearance and the construction work.
To speed up the progress of the project, he asked Tien Giang to allocate the remaining investment capital promptly and closely, in line with legal regulations, while dealing with saltwater intrusion in order to facilitate the construction.
The project, together with the Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong and My Thuan-Can Tho expressways will contribute to connecting 13 Mekong Delta provinces and HCM City, creating a complete transport system that helps to ease traffic congestions at National Highway 1 and spur regional socio-economic development