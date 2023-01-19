Politics Infographic Valuable lessons of the Paris Peace Accords Lessons drawn from the Paris Peace Accords negotiations, signing and implementation have maintained their values, even in the Party and the State’s foreign policy during the present cause of reform, national development and defence.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords marked in France The Vietnamese Embassy in France on January 18 held a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973-2023).

Politics Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Indian state Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai has presented a decision to appoint Velagapudi Kavitha Dutt, Joint Managing Director at Kcp Ltd, as the Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Tamil Nadu state.