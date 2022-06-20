Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,092 VND/USD on June 20, up 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (June 17).

Business Infographic Fishery exports up 42% in first five months of 2022 Fishery export turnover this May hit the 1-billion-USD benchmark, posting a year-on-year rise of 27 percent and bringing the figure in the first five months of the year to more than 4.6 billion USD, up 42 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

Business Vinh Phuc seeks further Japanese investment The northern province of Vinh Phuc will call for further Japanese investment at a conference to be held in Vinh Yen city on June 23, the provincial People's Committee has announced.

Business THACO plant to export more car boots to Malaysia The car body component plant of THACO Industries, a member of Truong Hai Group, is planning to export more than 25,000 sets of KIA Carnival boots to Malaysia between 2022 and 2026.