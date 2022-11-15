Delegates at the dialogue pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)

MoIT Minister Nguyen Hong Dien noted that trade and investment remains an important, priority cooperation area between Vietnam and New Zealand which has yet to be fully tapped.The two-way trade tripled over the past decade, and it is still growing strongly even amid the regional and global economy and commerce impacted by the pandemic and geo-political uncertainties, he said.The minister suggested the two economies tighten their cooperation, and called on New Zealand businesses to invest in such areas as digital economy, digital transformation, new and renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, safe food supply chains, post-harvest preservation technology, and the processing of agricultural and aquatic products in Vietnam.Participating businesses raised proposals to the two Governments, focusing on further improving the investment environment in both countries./.