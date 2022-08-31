Politics Vietnam proposes UNDP be creative in mobilising resources for development In addition to making use of existing resources and ensuring cost-effectiveness, UNDP should be creative in finding ways to mobilise resources from stakeholders, including the private sector, to implement development programmes, proposed Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Foreign diplomats congratulate Vietnam on National Day Lao Deputy Ambassador to Russia Vongvilay Thiphalangsy has offered his best wishes to the Party, State and people of Vietnam during his visit to the Vietnamese embassy in the country on the occasion of the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Politics Foreign minister hosts visiting Cuban diplomat Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 30 for Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal who is on an official visit to Vietnam for the seventh political consultation between the two foreign ministries.