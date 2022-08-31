PM lauds Binh Thuan’s achievements after 30 years of re-establishment
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the great efforts made by and achievements gained by the Party, authorities, army and people of Binh Thuan over the past 30 years when attending a ceremony to mark the south central province’s 30th re-establishment anniversary on August 30 evening.
He said the achievements have created a new position and strengths for Binh Thuan, and requested the locality to build on those results, with continued efforts, higher determination and strengthened solidarity.
Binh Thuan need to strengthen the building and rectification of the Party and political system, promote the spirit of democracy and discipline; improve the validity and efficiency of Party inspection, supervision and discipline; and step up the fight against corruption, negative phenomena and wastefulness.
Attention should also be paid to digital transformation, administrative reform, and improvement of its competitiveness and business and investment environment, with focus on solving difficulties and obstacles facing local people and enterprises and encouraging the start-up movement.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attending ceremony to mark Binh Thuan’s 30th re-establishment anniversary (Photo: VNA)The Government leader suggested the coastal province develop blue economy, turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector and Mui Ne national tourism site into a leading destination in the region, and encourage the development of renewable energies to make the province become a national energy centre.
More efforts are needed to develop processing industry and agriculture, intensify public private partnership, mobilise more social resources, and increase the efficiency of public investment.
The Prime Minister affirmed that the Party, National Assembly and Government will always stand side by side with Binh Thuan, and asked ministries, sectors, and other localities to coordinate with and create favourable conditions for the south central province to fulfil all goals and tasks set out in the Resolution of the 14th provincial Party Congress.
More than 300 years ago, the land in current Binh Thuan was reclaimed by Nguyen Lords, with Thuan Thanh town formed in 1693. Its name was changed to Binh Thuan in 1698.
In 1832, Binh Thuan became a provincial administrative unit with two districts of Ham Thuan and Ninh Thuan.
On December 20, 1975, the provinces of Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Binh Tuy were merged into Thuan Hai province. Seventeen years later, Thuan Hai was divided into Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan provinces.
After 30 years of re-establishment, Binh Thuan has seen outstanding development steps. From an extremely difficult province with a hunger and poverty rate of 32.4% in 1992, Binh Thuan today has no hunger households, and its poverty rate dropped to 1.15% last year./.