At the event (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang for its impressive progress during a local ceremony on July 29 to award the locality with the first-class Independence Order.



Speaking at the event, the PM hailed Kien Giang’s annual economic growth of 13 percent, higher than the country’s average. Further attention was paid to socio-economic infrastructure, especially key transportation works such as Cai Lon and Cai Be bridges while electricity from the national grid has been brought to remote and mountainous areas.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi said the provincial Party Committee, authorities and people will do their best to promote comprehensive socio-economic-cultural development, improve human resources quality, ensure social welfares and keep national defence-security stable.



On the occasion, the PM, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Vu Hong and Editor-in-Chief of Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper To Dinh Tuan presented national flags and medical equipment to local fishermen, as part of the programme “One million national flags stay with fishermen” launched by the newspaper.



While in the province, the PM also held a working session with key authorities to review local socio-economic development in the first half.



He suggested that the province should step up urban development, renewable energy, offshore aquaculture, and particularly tourism and services, not only in Phu Quoc but also Rach Gia and Ha Tien.



The leader requested attention to protecting forests, mitigating the use of plastic products, easing poverty, facilitating private and technological sectors so as to generate more jobs and add more revenues to the State budget.



The PM also took the occasion to offer incense to national hero Nguyen Trung Truc at his temple in Rach Gia township.-VNA