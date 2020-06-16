Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded the media for its important contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it has produced practical works to mark the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.



Speaking at a conference in Hanoi on June 16 reviewing media coverage on COVID-19, PM Phuc highlighted the Government’s important policies such as “Fighting the epidemic is like fighting the enemy”, “sacrificing short-term economic interests to protect people’s health”, “concentrated quarantine”, saying that under the Party's leadership, all people have united and been determined to minimise infections in the community.



The PM also hailed the media for ensuring discipline in making news reports to prevent incitement in the society while urging the public to fully comply with prevention and control measures.



The Vietnam Fatherland Front was also praised for its efforts to raise 2 trillion VND (86.9 million USD) from individuals, businesses and organisations for the fight.



The government leader mentioned two important results - the lowest ratio of infections to population and the lowest treatment costs. In particular, he said, it is a miracle for the country to have no deaths from the disease so far.



He affirmed that the entire political system has fully grasped, seriously and fully complied with the Party and State’s documents on communications, creating social consensus and encouring patriotism and national pride to win over the pandemic.



PM Phuc also expressed thanks to people from walks of life, including medical, army, public security staff, artists and reporters from media outlets for staying unanimous together under the Party's leadership to fight the epidemic.



PM Phuc said Vietnam is one of a few countries to embark on a “new normal” situation at the earliest, and the Government will submit a range of socio-economic development measures to the National Assembly to fulfill set targets.



In order to achieve the dual goal of containing the pandemic and ensuring socio-economic development, he asked the media to honour outstanding examples and effective economic models, helping to improve the business climate and stimulating domestic consumption.



About information for foreign service, he requested popularising Vietnam as a safe and attractive destination for foreign investors and contributing to the success of Party congresses at all levels, towards the 13th National Party Congress.

VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Addressing the event, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang said the VNA launched a website on COVID-19 prevention and control with news published on different platforms and used by many media outlets both at home and abroad.



The information about COVID-19 prevention and control have been covered by VNA journalists and reporters in a responsible and professional manner, she said, adding that the VNA has also taken the lead in fighting fake news.



The Ministry of Information and Communications reported that from early February to late May, domestic press agencies published 560,000 news reports and articles about the COVID-19 epidemic. By the end of May, more than 10,000 news reports were broadcast on five major television channels, including the VNA's television channel (VNews).



On the occasion, PM Phuc presented certificates of merit to 18 organisations, including the VNA, in honour of their achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic./.