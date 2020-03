Society Medical students pitch in to fight COVID-19 Young people in many provinces and cities are volunteering to take part in COVID-19 prevention and control efforts together with health authorities.

Society More than 400 bln VND raised for COVID-19 prevention work More than 400 billion VND (around 17 million USD) have been mobilised for COVID-19 prevention and control work after Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called for public support to the fight against COVID-19.

Society Binh Thuan develops concentrated cultivation areas for key crops The south central province of Binh Thuan has set up concentrated cultivation areas for key farm produce after six years of restructuring agricultural production.

Society Hanoi orders closure of bars to stop COVID-19 Authorities in Hanoi have ordered the temporary closure of bars, massage parlours, karaoke clubs and cinemas to avoid large crowds.