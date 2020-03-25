PM lauds medical staff in COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 25 sent a letter to staff of the health care sector lauding their contributions to the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a hospital in Ha Long city (Photo: VNA)
In the letter, he highlighted the country’s initial but encouraging outcomes in the COVID-19 fight, attributing them to efforts of the entire Party, army, people and political system with strong and drastic measures.
He said images of medical staff and armed forces in localities coming to each household to promptly discover cases at high risk of infection, providing care for patients in quarantine areas, or collecting samples and studying on the virus and vaccine have left a profound impression in the public.
The PM lauded them for upholding the tradition of the sector and creating a driving force for the country to successfully combat the pandemic.
Amid the complicated, uncertain and prolonging development of the pandemic, Vietnam is in the stage of exerting utmost efforts to prevent the spread in the community and stay vigilant.
He called on all doctors and medical staff across the country to stay more determined and show higher sense of responsibility, together with forces and people, to roll back the pandemic.
The leader also urged people nationwide to continue encouraging and joining hands to support “soldiers in white blouse” in the tough and dangerous fight against the COVID-19.
He wished medical staff good health, deserving public trust throughout the country and accomplishing the task of caring for and protecting public health./.
