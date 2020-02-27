Politics Defence ministry launches Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 The Ministry of National Defence made the first public appearance for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3, which will be deployed to the UN mission in South Sudan, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.

Politics ASEAN senior officials gather in Da Nang The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on March 4 with the participation of hundreds of senior officials from the 10 ASEAN member countries.

Politics ASEAN defence and security institutions meeting opens in Da Nang The 13th annual meeting and 5th retreat of Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) opened in the central city of Da Nang on March 3.

Politics Vietnam suspends visa-free entry for Italians The government just issued Resolution 23/NQ-CP on the suspension of visa-free travel for Italian citizens starting on March 3, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).