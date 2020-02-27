PM lauds medical workers’ contributions to COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 27 praised doctors and medical workers for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19, saying they have helped bring peace of mind for the public.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (middle) and intellectuals who have greatly contributed to the national health sector. (Photo: VNA)
The leader made the praise at a ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27), where he described doctors and medical workers as “soldiers” on the front line of epidemic control.
Thanks to their contributions, Vietnam has achieved marked results in the fight against COVID-19, he noted.
“However, we should stay vigilant and keep up our strong measures until the epidemic is completely extinguished in order to ensure people’s life and health,” the PM warned.
On this occasion, he paid tribute to doctors and nurses who died on the battlefield during the past wars as well as during the struggle against diseases, saying Vietnamese people always remember their sacrifice.
The leader also acknowledged the contributions of professors, doctors and lecturers at medical schools nationwide and Hanoi Medical University (HMU) in particular to both the training and health care sectors.
He urged the 118-year-old HMU to strive to be on par with other medical training institutions in the region and meet international standards in the near future.
The HMU should gear towards a multi-sectoral medical university with a network of special schools and modern hospitals, while paying more attention to scientific-technological application, PM Phuc suggested.
He asked the university to maintain its leading position in medical training in Vietnam, and step up scientific research and technological transfer to health care facilities in the country./.