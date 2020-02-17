Politics ASEAN Chairman issues statement on responding to COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as Chairman of ASEAN in 2020, issued a statement on ASEAN’s joint response to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in the face of complicated development of the epidemic.

Politics HCM City bolsters cooperation with Japanese prefecture Ho Chi Minh City wishes to bolster cooperation with Japanese localities, including Wakayama prefecture, in the coming time, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen said on February 14.

Politics Vietnam, Brunei boost cooperation in combating crimes The security forces of Vietnam and Brunei have agreed to bolster comprehensive collaboration, particularly in the fight against traditional and non-traditional crimes.