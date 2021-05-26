PM lauds “white blouse” soldiers in frontline of anti-COVID-19 fight
Doctors and medical workers have put aside their personal life to take care of COVID-19 patients with their whole hearts. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has hailed tireless efforts and whole-hearted devotion made by medical workers, the “white blouse” soldiers on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to the frontline medical workers, the Government leader laid stress on the complicated developments of the especially dangerous disease that has spawned healthcare crisis, and caused critical socio-economic impacts globally.
Although the fourth COVID-19 wave has hit the nation with more infectious variants, Vietnam has so far been able to put the pandemic under control thanks to considerable experiences as well as sound and timely prevention measures carried out by the entire political system, the whole people and military.
Particularly, Vietnam organised the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in a successful and safe manner, with a high rate of turnout of 99.57 percent.
The results were attributable to the strong leadership of the Politburo, Secretariat, President, National Election Council, Government, Prime Minister and National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, coupled with the solidarity of the people, the participation of all sectors and the political system, and the dedication of frontline workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups.
“We will never forget the images of doctors and medical workers who have put aside their personal life to take care of COVID-19 patients with their whole hearts. There was a time that they felt exhausted; however, they keep on fighting for public health”.
On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Chinh acknowledged and praised the devoted health care workers in the past time.
“Every battlefield poses severer hardship, every combat has sacrifices, and you are truly the “white blouse” soldiers who have committed to a noble mission”, he wrote.
He expressed his hope that doctors and medical workers nationwide will make further efforts and take stronger actions to help the nation stamp out the pandemic.
In the end, he wished the “soldiers” good health and success in their missions entrusted by the Party, State and people./.