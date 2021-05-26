Society Thai Binh, Hai Phong allow resumption of several services Chairman of the People’s Committee of northern Thai Binh province Nguyen Khac Than has decided to allow eateries and hair salons to reopen from 5am on May 26, given that the COVID-19 pandemic in the locality has been under control thanks to timely, drastic, synchronous and effective countermeasures.

Society Gifts worth over 480 billion VND to be presented to revolution contributors The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs plans to earmark 480.38 billion VND (20.85 million USD) for gifts to revolution contributors on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society PetroVietnam donates 1.3 million USD to COVID-19 response fund The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) on May 25 donated 30 billion VND (1.3 million USD) to the COVID-19 response fund to join hands with the nation to fight the pandemic.

Society Labour Confederation proposes prioritising workers in COVID-19 vaccinations Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Tran Van Thuat said on May 25 that workers at businesses and industrial parks should be included in the priority list for COVID-19 vaccinations.