Politics Further cooperation sought for Thailand’s Nong Bua Lamphu and Vietnam’s localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of Nong Bua Lamphu province Suwit Chanworn on February 24 discussed measures to boost cooperation between localities of the two countries.

Politics Deputy PM to attend High-Level Meeting of UNHRC’s 52nd regular session Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang will lead a Vietnamese delegation to the High-Level Meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s 52nd regular session in Geneva, Switzerland, from February 27 to March 2.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City, Kuwait eye stronger cooperation Ho Chi Minh City expects that Kuwait will become a gateway for its businesses to further strengthen economic and trade ties with the Gulf and Middle East countries, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau has said.