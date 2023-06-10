Society First Dien Hong Awards honours 67 works Sixty-seven outstanding works wining the first Dien Hong Awards – the national press award on the National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils – have been honoured at a ceremony held in Hanoi on June 9.

Society Phu Tho presents 20,000 trees to green up Truong Sa district Phu Tho province's authorities have handed over 20,000 trees and 85 tonnes of fertilisers to the Naval Region 4 High Command as a gift to help build a greener Truong Sa island district in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Society Meeting discusses improving legal documents on UN peacekeeping mission The Ministry of National Defence held the first meeting of the Steering Committee for making a proposal on the building of a law on participation in the United Nations peacekeeping operations in Hanoi on June 9.