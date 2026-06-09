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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins regional leaders at the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins regional leaders at the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins regional leaders at the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins regional leaders at the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins regional leaders at the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins regional leaders at the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins regional leaders at the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins regional leaders at the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins regional leaders at the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins regional leaders at the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers an address at the opening session of the third ASEAN Future Forum. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers an address at the opening session of the third ASEAN Future Forum. (Photo: VNA)
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PM Le Minh Hung and regional counterparts attend ASEAN Future Forum launch

The third ASEAN Future Forum opened in Hanoi on the morning of June 9, bringing together senior leaders from across the region to discuss ASEAN’s future development and cooperation. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the opening session alongside Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão.

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