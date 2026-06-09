PM Le Minh Hung and regional counterparts attend ASEAN Future Forum launch

The third ASEAN Future Forum opened in Hanoi on the morning of June 9, bringing together senior leaders from across the region to discuss ASEAN’s future development and cooperation. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the opening session alongside Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão.