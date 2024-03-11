Business Vietnam attends 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat in Laos Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan attended the 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 8-9, during which he expressed Vietnam’s support for Laos' priority economic cooperation initiatives in its ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2024.

Business PM expects breakthrough in agricultural cooperation with New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Plan and Food Research Centre (PFR) in Auckland on March 10 as part of his official visit to New Zealand.

Business Leather, footwear sector takes step in right direction to increase exports 2024 will continue to be a challenging year for the leather and footwear industry but there are still many prospects to increase exports this year, according to Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (Lefaso) Phan Thi Thanh Xuan.

Business Infographic State-owned enterprises outperform 2023 business plans State-owned enterprises had basically gone ahead business and production plans in 2023, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.