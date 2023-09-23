Politics NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Bangladesh National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh on September 22 within the framework of his official visit to the South Asian country.

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship and cooperation with Burundi: PM Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting friendship and cooperation with African countries, including Burundi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while meeting Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in New York on September 22 as part of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th UN General Assembly.

Politics Vietnamese Government leader meets with US friends Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with US friends in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time) on the occasion of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Politics PM chairs ceremony marking Vietnam's 78th National Day at UN’s headquarters Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a ceremony celebrating Vietnam's 78th National Day and the 46th anniversary of the country's accession to the United Nations (UN) at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 22 evening.