Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc left Stockholm on May 28 afternoon (local time), concluding his three-day official visit to Sweden, which was made at the invitation of his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven.Within the framework of the visit, PM Phuc held talks with Lofvan, paid a courtesy visit to King Carl XVI Gustaf, and met with Speaker of the Swedish parliament Andreas Norlen.During the talks, Phuc asked the Swedish side to support the development of Vietnam-EU relations. The two PMs promised to work closely together to speed up the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement in the coming weeks as well as the approval and implementation of those deals to bring benefits to both sides. On the occasion, the Swedish government leader presented a letter of intent on an investment credit worth over 2 billion USD in Vietnam to his guest.The two Government leaders attended and delivered speeches at the Vietnam-Sweden Business Forum, and witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements between enterprises.The Vietnamese leader also had meetings with executives of leading Swedish businesses such as Electrolux, Oriflame, Scania, ABB, Ericsson and Volvo, and with Swedish diplomats, experts and friends in Stockholm.He also met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Sweden, and visited several modern technology models of such companies as AstraZeneca, Stockholm Exergi and Ericsson.-VNA