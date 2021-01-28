A man is filling in a health declaration at Bach Dang bridge station, Quang Yen township, Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)



In the directive, issued after the detection of the largest number of community transmissions so far, the PM requested a lockdown of the entire Chi Linh city in Hai Duong and a serious application of social distancing measures for 21 days, starting from midday on January 28.



Activities at schools, public spaces, and entertainment areas, and non-essential business operations must be suspended, and so is public passenger transport from Chi Linh to elsewhere, except for public missions or essential cases.



In Quang Ninh, the operation of the Van Don International Airport must be suspended from midday on January 28.



The Chairman of the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee was required to shut down the establishments that fail to ensure prevention and control measures are followed, rapidly trace F1 and F2 cases, zone off affected areas, conduct testing on a large scale, quarantine for 21 days those who had close contact with patients, and consider imposing social distancing based on the infection risk in each area.



Chairpersons of centrally-run cities and provinces must direct monitoring, prevention and control efforts at medical establishments, schools, industrial parks, factories, and crowded areas; and urge residents to wear masks, avoid public gatherings, and keep a safe distance apart in public spaces. Localities must also enhance inspections and seriously punish violators.



The Ministry of Health was assigned to promptly assist Quang Ninh and Hai Duong in effectively dealing with all contingencies.



The Ministries of National Defence, Public Security, and Health, and the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces must boost measures to closely control immigration and seriously punish any illegal entry./.

VNA