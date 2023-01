Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting of permanent Cabinet members in Hanoi on January 27, speaking of new energy of the nation following Tet ( Lunar New Year ), the biggest festival in Vietnam.The festival took place in a happy, healthy, safe and economical fashion in all localities and families, the PM said, pointing to major tasks for ministries, agencies and localities in the time ahead.Tasks and solutions set in resolutions adopted by the Party, the National Assembly and the Government, particularly the Government’s Resolution No. 1/NQ-CP dated January 6, 2023, need to be realised towards the fulfillment of socio-economic tasks this year, he stressed.The PM asked ministries, agencies and localities to accelerate public investment disbursement, the implementation of three national target programmes, which cover socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas, sustainable poverty reduction, and new-style rural area building, and focus on the building of a national data centre.