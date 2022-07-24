PM makes field trips to key projects in Nghe An province
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh makes field trips to key projects in Nghe An province. (Photo: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made field trips to major projects in the central province of Nghe An on July 24, during which he instructed the settlement of obstacles to them.
At Vinh international airport, the Government leader agreed with the proposal of the provincial People’s Committee to increase the annual capacity of the airport in a master plan from eight million to around 12 million passengers by 2030, and from some 14 million to 15 million passengers by 2050.
He tasked the Ministry of Transport with the expansion and upgrading of the airport, suggesting investment under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
Visiting Cua Lo deepwater port, Chinh said the port plays an important role to local industrial development, noting that the port, together with airport, expressway and railway, will help to spur socio-economic development in Nghe An.
The construction of the deepwater port should be completed within this tenure, he requested.
The PM also visited a coastal route project running through five localities of Nghe An with a total length of nearly 80km and total investment of 4.65 trillion VND (198.6 million USD).
Apart from the project expanding National Highway 46 in Nghe An, Chinh also made a fact-finding trip to the Ban Mong Irrigation Reservoir project, the biggest of its kind in the province with investment amounting to 3.7 trillion VND.
Although 95 percent of the workload has been completed, the project has yet to be put into operation partially due to limitations in capital allocation, the leader pointed out.
He assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with the Ministry of Justice, the Government Office and the Ministry of Planning and Investment to review relevant legal regulations and submit a report to the Government./.