PM makes recommendations for upcoming congress of War Veterans Association
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 22 met with the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) Central Committee to discuss the preparation for the association’s 7th National Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure.
At the meeting, Chinh recommended the association, which has over 3 million members nationwide, closely follow the Party’s guidelines and policies and the State's laws, especially the content of the 13th Party National Congress’s Resolution on its activities and tasks in the coming term.
He requested the association proactively prepare documents, personnel, and organisation work for the congress, ensuring the event takes place in a scientific and quality manner in line with the principles.
Chinh agreed with the theme of the congress that spotlights loyalty, solidarity, example-setting, innovation, for the building a strong and comprehensive association.
The PM also suggested the association improve the quality and effectiveness of its apparatus, and human resources, particularly the admission of new members.
He tasked the Ministry of Construction and relevant agencies to study the association’s proposals on building and upgrading houses for revolutionary contributors or families of war martyrs.
As heard at the function, the association houses over 8,300 enterprises and nearly 1,700 cooperatives, and attracts about 775,000 workers.
Its members have donated closed to 2 trillion VND (80.49 million USD), over 4.2 million work days and more than 5.7 million sq.m of land to build rural roads and joined the construction of some 5,300 schools and other facilities./.