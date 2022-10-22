Politics Vietnam Delegation to UN meets US Military Academy learners The Delegation of Vietnam to the UN on October 21 discussed the country’s contributions to and priorities at the UN with a delegation of learners from the US Military Academy.

Politics CPV delegation pays working trip to Chile A Vietnamese delegation led by Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working trip to Chile from October 19-22.

Politics Ceremony marks 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s UN membership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres co-chaired a ceremony commemorating the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership in the UN (September 20, 1977 – 2022) in Hanoi on October 21.

Politics Vietnam, Italy boost judicial and legal cooperation A Vietnamese delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice led by Deputy Minister Phan Chi Hieu paid a working visit to Italy from October 19-21.