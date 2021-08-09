Maritime security is a global issue, so it needs a global solution, he continued, suggesting setting up a network of mechanisms and initiatives on regional maritime security to be coordinated by the UN to increase the sharing of information and experience, and take joint actions to cope with common challenges in a timely manner.

Participants at the debate expressed their concern over increasing threats to maritime security and safety. (Photo: VNA)

Policies, laws and behaviours of countries should be in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), and activities that would complicate the situation and cause tensions should be averted, he said.Vietnam has worked to actively contribute to maintaining an environment of peace and security, as well as the ecology and sustainable development in the region and the world as well, the PM emphasised.He said Vietnam is resolved, together with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, to seriously, fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and negotiate to build a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS.PM Chinh’s attendance at the debate was made at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi of India that is holding the UNSC’s rotating Presidency.