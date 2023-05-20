Politics Prime Minister receives Japanese corporate executives Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received executives of several major Japanese economic corporations in Hiroshima city, Japan, on May 20 on the occasion of his attendance at the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).

Politics Vietnam affirms commitment to full, responsible implementation of Chemical Weapons Convention Vietnam's permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Pham Viet Anh had affirmed the country's commitment to fully and responsibly implement the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) while attending the Fifth Review Conference to examine the CWC operation held in The Hague from May 15 to 19.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador present credential letter to Madagascan President Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique and Madagascar Pham Hoang Kim presented his credential letter to Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina in the capital city of Antananarivo on May 17.

Politics Ambassador appreciates Saint Petersburg’s support for Vietnam - Russia ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highly valued the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg’s support for relations between the two countries while meeting with Vice Chairman of the Assembly Nikolai Bondarenko on May 17.