At his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Vietnamese Prime Minister recommended the two sides continue to promote trade-investment ties toward raising the bilateral trade value to 10 billion USD soon. He proposed Canada cooperate with Vietnam in new areas such as digital transformation, circular economy and innovation; and sign bilateral agreements to promote cooperation in areas where the two sides have strengths and demand.

Trudeau highly agreed with Chinh's proposals on measures to boost the nations’ relations, including the promotion of their economic and trade ties within the framework of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and other frameworks.

* Meeting his Indian counterpart Modi, Chinh proposed the nations continue to strengthen their multi-faceted cooperation, with priority given to the enhancement of political and diplomatic relations and joint work in fields of mutual needs such as trade-investment, services, finance-banking, tourism, science-technology, innovation, and response to common challenges amidst the global crises and uncertainties.

The two sides agreed to further promote the bilateral consultation and dialogue mechanisms; expand cooperation in fields of complementary advantages; closely coordinate and share stances on international and regional issues of common concern at international and regional forums.

* While meeting the Comoros President Azali Assoumani, the Vietnamese Prime Minister suggested that the two sides strengthen their cooperation in agriculture, including tripartite agricultural development cooperation projects; their discussion and coordination at international organisations and multilateral forums.

Assoumani agreed that the two sides would soon negotiate and sign a number of important documents, such as an agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders, to create a favourable legal basis for their bilateral cooperation./.

