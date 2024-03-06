Politics Breakthroughs, enhancements needed to boost ASEAN – Australia relations: PM ​ Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underlined the necessity to create breakthroughs and promote mutual commitments to further strengthen the ASEAN – Australia relations to commemorate the 50th anniversary while addressing the plenary session of the Special Summit in Melbourne on March 6.

Politics Vice President meets with female ambassadors, representatives of int’l organisations in Vietnam Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a meeting in the northern province of Bac Ninh on March 6 with female foreign ambassadors and chief representatives from international organisations in Vietnam on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao parliaments step up cooperation The office of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Secretariat of the Lao NA held their 12th annual seminar and exchange in Oudomxay province, Laos, on March 6.