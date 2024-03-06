PM meets with foreign leaders on sidelines of ASEAN - Australia Special Summit
Melbourne (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has met with leaders of member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Timor Leste, Australia and New Zealand, and the ASEAN Secretary-General on the sidelines of the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia.
At the meetings, the PM conveyed regards from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders of Vietnam to the foreign leaders and the ASEAN Secretary-General, and thanked them for their cooperation and support for Vietnam in economic recovery and development.
PM Chinh expressed his hope for stronger cooperation in ASEAN’s major pillars as well as enhanced collaboration with other countries, particularly in politics-diplomacy, economy-trade-investment, national defence-security, education-training, and science-technology.
He stressed the need to maintain close cooperation to build a united ASEAN, strengthen intra-bloc collaboration, and carry forward the group's centrality in settling issues regarding regional security and strategy.
The PM used this occasion to propose the foreign leaders to send ministerial-level representatives to the ASEAN Future Forum, slated for April 23 in Hanoi.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese said he looked forward to his Vietnamese counterpart’s visit, as well as the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a new height.
Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone agreed to step up the implementation of agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of Vietnam and Laos, and thanked Vietnam for its assistance to Laos in taking over the ASEAN Chairmanship 2024.
Brunei’s King Hassanal Bolkiah consented to promote the exchange of high-level visits, and cooperation in the field of halal, saying he hoped to return to Vietnam soon.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the two countries should foster cooperation in rice trade and agriculture, specifically aquaculture, suggested Vietnam encourage its VinFast company to invest in electric vehicles in Indonesia.
Thai PM Srettha Thavisin shared PM Chinh’s view on the need to soon hold a joint Cabinet meeting between the two countries, and intensify connectivity between the two economies.
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. suggested the two countries work closely together in rice variety production, along with climate change response, including the El Nino phenomenon.
Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong concurred to push ahead with the construction of Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP), and strengthen cooperation in digital transformation, green economy, digital economy, and population data building and management.
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Vietnam on its rapid development in various spheres, and noted his wish to learn from Vietnam’s experience in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, in which, he said, the two countries should coordinate closely.
New Zealand’s PM Christopher Luxon spoke highly of Vietnam's role in ASEAN, and affirmed that New Zealand will cooperate closely with Vietnam and other ASEAN countries in regional issues.
Timor Leste’s PM Xanana Gusmao expressed his wish to pay an official visit Vietnam at an early date, and appreciated Vietnam's support to Timor Leste to officially join ASEAN soon.
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn affirmed that he and the ASEAN Secretariat will attend the ASEAN Future Forum and suggested that it should will be held annually and become a leading forum to discuss issues related to the future of the bloc./.