PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo: VNA)

Dubai (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations in Dubai on December 2, on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

In a meeting with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chinh expressed his delight to vist the UAE on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-UAE diplomatic relations (1993 - 2023), highly appreciating the country’s COP28 hosting as an important contribution to the success of the event and an affirmation of the UAE's role and position in the world.

To create a breakthrough in the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the UAE, he proposed that the two sides continue to promote delegation exchanges. On this occasion, the PM conveyed the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to UAE President and Vice President to visit Vietnam.

UAE Vice President highly appreciated PM Chinh's attendance at the COP28, affirming the visit and the one by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan in May 2023 are important in promoting friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed that UAE attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with Vietnam, and takes the country as a very potential investment market, especially in the fields of renewable energy, digital transformation, infrastructure, logistics, seaports, and data centres.

The two sides agreed to promote negotiations and soon sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), thereby expanding and strengthening economic exchanges, trade, and cooperation.

Regarding investment cooperation, PM Chinh proposed that the UAE side increase investment and support Vietnam in building and operating the International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City and National Innovation Centre (NIC), developing smart cities, implementing renewable energy projects, and developing the Halal industry.

He suggested that the two sides soon establish a joint working group in the fields of economics and investment.

The two sides also discussed the possibility to promote cooperation in other potential areas including labour, aviation, sports exchange, security and defense.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Vietnamese PM suggested that the two countries continue to strengthen cooperation and implement the contents agreed upon in the phone call between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Macron on October 20, 2023.

He said he hopes that France will actively support Vietnam in restoring and preserving historical relics, and called on France to accelerate the process of ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

French President Macron reiterated his good impressions of the country and people of Vietnam, spoke highly of the prospects of the two countries' relationship, and agreed that the two sides need to coordinate more effectively and comprehensively in all areas.

He affirmed that the French Government has a roadmap to ratify the EVIPA.

President Macron welcomed and appreciated Vietnam's outstanding contributions and efforts in implementing the political declaration on establishing a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and affirmed that the French Government will accompany and support Vietnam in this process.

The two sides agreed to continue close cooperation at multilateral forums and exchange viewpoints on international issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and President of World Economic Forum (WEF) Borge Brende. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting President of World Economic Forum (WEF) Borge Brende, PM Chinh hailed WEF for accompanying and supporting Vietnam during the past time.

He said that Vietnam appreciates the theme that WEF has chosen for the upcoming WEF Davos 2024, adding that the Vietnamese side will consider and soon respond to the invitation to attend.

The WEF President congratulated Vietnam on its positive economic achievements in the context of global economic difficulties.

Borge Brende said that WEF is coordinating with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to prepare to build the Fourth Industrial Revolution Centre which will be part of WEF's global network.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Group Chief Executive & Executive Director at HSBC Noel Quinn. (Photo: VNA)

The same day, PM Chinh met with the Group Chief Executive & Executive Director at HSBC Noel Quinn, during which he highly appreciated HSBC's investment in Vietnam and participation in Vietnam’s programmes to promote economic development, especially its actions to realise its commitment to green growth and sustainable growth in Vietnam.

The leader asked HSBC to continue to arrange and disburse capital to finance sustainable development and green transformation in Vietnam with the most preferential interest rates possible, especially in agricultural economic development, digital transformation, and strategic infrastructure development.

Representatives from HSBC expressed impression with Vietnam's commitments and efforts in emission reduction, energy transition, and climate change responses.

Noel Paul Quinn said Vietnam’s plan to mobilise resources to implement the JETP that the Prime Minister just announced at COP 28 shows a long-term vision and is very suitable for the HSBC's strategic direction.

HSBC will actively support this plan, through lending capital to renewable energy projects, as well as through FDI capital flows, he said./.