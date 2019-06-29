Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and President of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association in the Kansai region Teichi Nishimura (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with leaders of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Associations of the Kansai region and Sakai city on June 29 as part of his trip to Osaka of Japan to attend the 14th G20 Summit.At a meeting with President of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association in the Kansai region Teichi Nishimura, PM Phuc applauded the association’s contributions to the friendship between the two countries, and between businesses of Vietnam and the region.The leader expressed his hope that the association will step up cultural exchange and cooperation activities, as well as economic and trade links between the two countries, with attention paid to products of Kansai’s strength.He called on the association to create conditions for and encourage Kansai businesses to invest in Vietnam, while assisting Vietnamese investors in the Japanese region.PM Phuc suggested the association pay more heed to preserving and upholding the friendship between Vietnam and Japan, especially among young people.Apart from economic cooperation, the association’s activities aiming to promote people-to-people exchanges have also brought about practical outcomes, he stressed.Nishimura said PM Phuc’s attendance at the G20 Summit as a guest and his visit to Japan have affirmed Vietnam’s increasing role and position in the international arena, as well as the fruitful development of the friendship and extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia between the two countries.Informing the Vietnamese leader about the association’s activities over the past time, he said the association will increase activities aiming to accelerate the implementation of Japan’s investment projects in Vietnam with more diverse and effective models.