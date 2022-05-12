Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy and key senators of the US Senate in Washington D.C. on May 11 (local time). (Photo: VNA) Washington D.C. (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy and key senators of the



Chinh affirmed that Vietnam regards the US as a leading important partner, and stands ready to work with the country to promote the comprehensive partnership on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions of each other.



The PM spoke highly of enduring efforts by the US senators, especially Leahy’s leadership in consolidating the two-party consensus in the US in supporting relations with Vietnam, particularly cooperation in settling war consequences.



Chinh expressed his hope that Leahy will continue to encourage generations of US senators to continue with the settlement work, thus contributing to enhancing the bilateral ties, matching wishes and legitimate interests of each side, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy (Photo: VNA)



He suggested Leahy work to push ahead with the establishment of a group of US senators friendly with Vietnam and join efforts to step up all-level delegation exchanges as well as regular dialogue mechanisms between the two legislatures.



The Vietnamese leader also said he hopes that the two countries will foster their legislative ties, and conveyed National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's invitation to the President Pro Tempore to visit Vietnam this year. Leahy accepted the invitation with pleasure.

The US Congress always has generations of senators that back the Vietnam-US relations, he affirmed.



The US senators pledged that they will continue Leahy’s efforts after his retirement to enhance the relations, effectively handle issues of shared concern, and promote the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.



They also expressed their interest in Vietnam’s prospects for digital economy, along with the US’s capacity for support to the Southeast Asian nation in its transition to clean energy.



The senators said they wish to visit Vietnam this year.



The two sides compared notes on regional and international issues of shared concern, including those regarding the East Sea, Myanmar and climate change.



Chinh lauded the senators’ support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s centrality, as well as its viewpoints on regional matters, and reiterated Vietnam’s consistent stance of addressing disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, not using or threatening to use force, and ensuring freedom and safety of navigation and aviation in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS)./.