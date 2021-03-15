Society Hanoi allows re-opening of internet and online game shops Internet and online game shops in Hanoi will be allowed to re-open from 0:00 on March 16 and must strictly implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung.

Society Irrigation project to help ease drought in Ninh Thuan The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of the south-central province of Ninh Thuan organised a ceremony on March 15 blocking the flow and accumulating water for the Tan My irrigation system in Phuoc Hoa commune, Bac Ai district.

Society Hanoi kicks off construction of second children’s palace The People’s Committee of Hanoi on March 15 held a breaking ground ceremony for the Hanoi Children’s Palace in Nam Tu Liem district, a project that aims to meet the demand for entertainment and study among children and youngsters as the capital’s population grows.

Society Gender equality in the workplace needed for business breakthroughs: Expert Gender equality at the workplace needs to be recognised as one of the drivers of long-term growth and breakthroughs for businesses, especially as Vietnam has a high proportion of women in the labour market, according to Nguyen Quang Vinh, General Secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).