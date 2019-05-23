Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin on May 23 as part of his ongoing visit to Russia.The leaders shared their delight with the dynamic cooperation in various fields as well as between Vietnam’s National Assembly and Russia’s State Duma.PM Phuc spoke highly of the outcomes of V. Volodin’s visit to Vietnam in December 2018, expressing his hope that the two legislative bodies will maintain regular exchanges of delegation at all levels, especially the high-level ones.He lauded the two legislative bodies’ close cooperation and mutual support at international forums, saying this has positively contributed to promoting the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.The Vietnamese leader underlined that the current prioritised task of the governments, ministries and sectors of the two countries is effectively implementing the Vietnam- Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement.He spoke highly of the establishment of the inter-parliamentary committee of the two parliaments, which will help realise agreements and collaboration projects between the two countries.For his part, V. Volodin affirmed that the State Duma always pays special attention to the promotion of bilateral partnership in economy-trade, science-technology, education-training, defence, security and tourism.The State Duma will actively support the building of a suitable legal framework for the strengthening of investment activities in industry, agriculture, energy and oil and gas between Vietnam and Russia.He said that the State Duma will work for the success of the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam to mark the 25th year of the Treaty on fundamental principles of friendship relations between Vietnam and Russia (1994-2019) and the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (1950-2020).PM Phuc proposed that the State Duma to give legal support and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to lead a stable life and thrive in Russia, thus contributing to fostering the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.-VNA