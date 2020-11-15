PM meets sponsors of 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for sponsors of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Hanoi on November 15, during which he appreciated the important contributions of sponsors to the success of the events.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets sponsors of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits (Source: VNA)
He lauded them for pioneering in support for the country’s major events despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sponsors’ engagement in the summits has helped reduce burden on the State budget and helped themselves introduce their brands to international friends, he said.
He expressed his hope that the sponsors will continue having good and competent services and products so as to contribute more to the country.
The Prime Minister took this occasion to affirm the Government will create all favourable conditions for businesses to grow further, especially when Vietnam just signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement./.