Politics 11th ASEAN-UN summit opens The 11th ASEAN-United Nations (UN) Summit was held on November 15 in Hanoi via teleconference. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Politics 15th East Asia Summit opens The 15th East Asia Summit took place on November 14 as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.

World 15th EAS: Vietnam highlights importance of maintaining environment of peace and stability The 15th East Asia Summit (EAS) took place virtually on November 14, during which leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

Politics ASEAN boosts cooperation with partners A series of events aiming at enhancing relations between ASEAN and partners took place on November 13 as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.