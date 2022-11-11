Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 11.



At their meeting, the Vietnamese and Thai PMs expressed their pleasure with the fine development of their friendly neighbourliness and enhanced strategic partnership; and agreed to hold the fourth joint cabinet meeting next year on the occasion of 10 years of the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership.



The two sides agreed to continue supporting each other in the cooperation process to build a Mekong sub-region of connectivity, stability, peace and sustainable development; encourage Thai businesses to invest in the fields that Thailand has strengths and Vietnam has potential, such as tourism, energy, food processing, smart agriculture and infrastructure; promote connectivity between small- and medium-sized enterprises; and complete the agreement on labour recruitment between the two countries.



PM Chinh spoke highly of Thailand’s contributions and role as the APEC 2022 Chair, believing that the country will successfully organise the upcoming 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.



The two PMs agreed that more efforts should be made to promote economics, trade, investment; and strengthen cooperation in digital transformation, green transformation, and the circular economy.



The Vietnamese leader proposed Thailand soon allow Vietnamese fruits, firstly pomelo, custard apple, rambutan and passion fruit to enter the Thai market; and encourage Thai retail groups to bring Vietnamese goods to their supermarkets.



The two PMs also agreed on strengthening solidarity and unity in ASEAN, and intensifying exchanges and consultations on regional and international issues of mutual concern.





PM Chinh and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia Azhar Azizan Harun (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting between PM Chinh and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia Azhar Azizan Harun, the two sides expressed their wish to boost the Vietnam-Malaysia Strategic Partnership towards the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties in 2023.



Chinh took the opportunity to convey National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s invitation to visit Vietnam to Azhar Azizan Harun.



The PM expressed his hope for the increased export of Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products, and food and food stuffs to Malaysia.



The two leaders agreed to step up all-level delegation exchanges, boost economic, trade and investment ties, and build the supply chain.



They also agreed to intensify coordination at regional and international forums./.