Society Measures sought to develop Vietnamese community in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on September 16 held a gathering to mark the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2023) and a talk show on measures to further develop the Vietnamese community in Japan.

Society Ministry rolls out measures to eliminate Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Me The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered localities to take measures to eliminate Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Me (World mission society Church of God) due to its violation of legal regulations on beliefs and religions.

Society Party newspaper joins annual festival of L’Humanité Nhan dan (People) newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Vietnam, joined the 88th Fête de l'Humanité that took place from September 15-17 in Paris.