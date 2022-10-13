PM meets voters in Can Tho city
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met nearly 800 voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on October 13, during which he answered many questions and requests regarding various areas.
Can Tho (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met nearly 800 voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on October 13, during which he answered many questions and requests regarding various areas.
After listening to a report on the planned agenda of the National Assembly’s fourth session and the operations of the NA delegation of deputies in the first nine months of 2022, voters showed their delight at positive outcomes of the COVID-19 fight as well as socio-economic recovery and development of the country.
They raised concern about a number of issues related to the living conditions of locals and socio-economic development of Can Tho and the Mekong Delta region in general.
Voters also stressed the need to design policies to preserve and promote the cultural identity of the Khmer ethnic minority group and seek solutions to deal with the shortage of medicine and medical bio-products, stabilise prices of agricultural input materials and petrol, and speed up major national transport projects.
Ngo Thanh Tien (standing), a voter from Thoi Binh ward, Ninh Kieu district speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)PM Chinh asked relevant agencies to respond to proposals and requests of the voters in line with their authority and responsibility, and report issues beyond their capacity to the Government as well as ministries and sectors.
He said that the Government has issued many regulations to protect users and enhance the sense of responsibility of telecommunication service suppliers, and pledged that the Government will work harder to improve the situation.
Mentioning the implementation of national transport projects, he said that the Government has set up a national steering committee to direct their construction.
The Government leader said that the Government has held many meetings to give directions and solutions to deal with shortcomings in the bidding of medicine and medical equipment, ensuring the health of the people.
Regarding the teaching of the language of the Khmer community, PM Chinh said that the Party and State always pay great attention to the preservation and promotion of cultural values of ethnic groups through the maintenance of their languages and scripts. The policy has been stated in resolutions of the Party, the Education Law, and decrees of the Government. Localities are encouraged to choose the languages of ethnic minority groups for teaching, he stated.
Over the petrol prices, PM Chinh said that the State and Government have directed ministries, sectors and localities, especially the Ministry of Industry and Trade, to work hard to ensure the market and price stability, meeting the demand of production, business and people’s daily activities.
On the development of the transport infrastructure system of Can Tho city, he said that the Government has also directed the expansion and construction of a number of transport projects including Can Tho Airport, Cai Cui Port and expressways connecting the city and regional transport routes./.