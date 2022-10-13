Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian localities step up cooperation Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of An Giang and Cambodia’s Kandal province have effectively cooperated in fighting cross-border crimes like illegal drug, and weapon and human trafficking, heard a recent meeting.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam wins seat at UN Human Rights Council Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Politics President Phuc meets HCM City voters ahead of NA’s fourth session President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Ho Chi Minh City met with voters in the districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon on October 12 ahead of the 15th parliament’s fourth session.