Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia cooperate in training signal officers Cambodian Defence Attaché in Vietnam Major General Leang Sovannara on March 6 visited the Telecommunications University (TCU) (Signal Officers Training College) in Nha Trang city, south-central province of Khanh Hoa.

Politics Vice President meets with female ambassadors, representatives of int’l organisations in Vietnam Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a meeting in the northern province of Bac Ninh on March 6 with female foreign ambassadors and chief representatives from international organisations in Vietnam on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.