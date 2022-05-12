PM meets with Cambodian counterpart in US
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen on May 11 (local time) on the occasion of attending the Special ASEAN-US Summit and his working visit to the US and the United Nations headquarters.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen (Photo: VNA)Washington DC (VNA) -
During the meeting, the Vietnamese Government leader highly valued Cambodia's role and contributions as ASEAN Chair, including promoting the implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus on the situation in Myanmar.
PM Chinh also congratulated Cambodia on positive results it achieved in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and fully reopening the economy, expressing his belief that Cambodia will successfully organise the commune/ward elections in early June as well as the National Assembly elections in 2023.
For his part, Cambodian PM Hun Sen spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 response, and socio-economic recovery and development, saying that he believes the Vietnamese Government and people will continue to achieve even greater achievements in its doi moi (renewal) process and international integration.
The Cambodian leader also thanked Vietnam for supporting Cambodia in the role as ASEAN Chair 2022.
The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the positive developments in the bilateral cooperation in recent times, especially the maintenance of meetings and high level delegation exchanges, as well as cooperation mechanisms in all channels.
Two-way trade kept a positive growth momentum, hitting 3.37 billion USD in the first quarter of 2022, up 24.9 percent year-on-year.
In order to continue promoting the "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation" between the two countries in the coming time, the two PMs agreed to promote the exchange of high-level delegations during the Vietnam - Cambodia, Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 and jointly organise meaningful activities to celebrate the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022).
The two sides will make efforts to maintain trade-investment development; promote tourism; effectively use the border gate system to facilitate trade and people-to-people exchanges; uphold the achievement of demarcation and marker planting on about 84 percent of the land border and continue the work on the remaining 16 percent; and jointly build a border of peace and friendship between the two countries.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also expressed his thanks and wished that the Cambodian Government would continue to pay attention to and create conditions for the community of Vietnamese-origin Cambodians to strengthen their legal status and stabilise their lives in Cambodia.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese Government leader respectfully conveyed the regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Prime Minister Hun Sen and other senior leaders of Cambodia. PM Hun Sen expressed his sincere thanks and invited Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to pay an official visit to Cambodia./.