Politics Party official pays working visit to Israel Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang is paying a working visit to Israel, meeting many local leaders.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Chinh receives WB Director General, US business leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Director General of the World Bank (WB) Axel Van Trotsenburg and leaders of some US corporations on May 11 (local time) during his working visit to the US.

Politics PM stresses sincerity, trust and responsibility for better world at US centre Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a presentation at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington D.C on May 11 (local time) as part of activities during his working visit to the US, spotlighting sincerity, trust and responsibility for a better world.