Politics State leader examines combat readiness at Special-task Arm President Vo Van Thuong examined the training and combat readiness at the Special-task Arm in Hanoi on December 18, on the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2023) and the All People’s National Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2023).

Politics Joint peacekeeping exercise enhances Vietnam-India defence cooperation The fourth joint peacekeeping exercise between Vietnam and India - VINBAX 2023 which is taking place from December 11-21 in Hanoi, has contributed to fostering the friendship and sound defence cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics Joint activities enhance confidence in prospect of Vietnam - France ties: ambassador A wide range of activities have been held in 2023 in celebration of major anniversaries of the Vietnam - France relations, reflecting both sides’ support for the two countries’ cooperation and creating strong confidence in the bright prospect of bilateral ties, said Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang.

Politics Mobilising OV resources for national development: Deputy FM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has called on Vietnamese representative offices in foreign countries to mobilise the Overseas Vietnamese (OV) resources to develop the nation.