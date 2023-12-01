Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian NA Secretary Generals hold talks Secretary General of the Vietnamese National Assembly and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong held talks with Secretary General of the Cambodian NA Leng Peng Long in Hanoi on December 1.

Politics Vietnam, China hold 15th meeting of Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation The 15th Meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation was held in Hanoi on December 1 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Politburo member, Director of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

Politics Foreign Minister receives former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son received visiting former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro in Hanoi on December 1.

Politics Top leaders congratulate Laos on 48th National Day Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 1 extended congratulations to Lao leaders on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2023).